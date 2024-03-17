 Industrialists, MP welcome import duty on synthetic knitted fabrics : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Industrialists, MP welcome import duty on synthetic knitted fabrics

Industrialists, MP welcome import duty on synthetic knitted fabrics

Centre issues notification to meet long-pending demand: Arora

Industrialists, MP welcome import duty on synthetic knitted fabrics

Sanjeev Arora. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

Local industrialists and Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, have welcomed the imposition of the minimum import price on synthetic knitted fabrics.

A notification to this effect was issued by Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Director General of Foreign Trade and ex-officio Additional Secretary to the Government of India, on Saturday.

Sharing the copy of notification this evening, Arora said the notification has been issued with the approval of the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

He said as per the notification, the minimum import price of USD 3.5 per kg has been imposed on five specific synthetic knitted fabrics for the period up to September 15, 2024.

“The existing free import policy, as it stands prior to the issuance of this notification, shall be in effect starting from September 16, 2024, unless expressly amended by a subsequent notification,” he added.

The five specific synthetic knitted fabrics on which the import duty has been imposed are unbleached or bleached fibres, dyed fibres, yarns of different colours, printed fibres, and others.

Arora hoped the imposition of the minimum import price on synthetic knitted fabrics up to September 15 will give appreciable reprieve to the domestic industry as it was suffering badly and incurring losses due to lack of a free import policy earlier.

He hoped the date of imposition of minimum import price on synthetic knitted fabrics would be extended after September 15, in the larger interest of the domestic industry.

He thanked the Union Government — especially the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry — for providing relief to the industry. He said he had been taking up this issue both in and outside Rajya Sabha for the last few months.

He said during a special mention in the Budget session of Rajya Sabha this year, he had expressed his concern over dumping of fabrics imported from China at an unfair import duty in the Indian market.

He had also taken up this issue with the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The local industry has also welcomed today’s notification.

Reacting to the notification, Gagan Khanna, CMD, Arisudana Industries Ltd, said this was a long-awaited move. He added industrial units were running at 70 per cent of their capacities over one-and-a-half years and that Arora had played a key role in providing relief to the local industry. He said Arora is the first MP who is easily accessible to the industry for raising its voice in Rajya Sabha and before the government as well.

Rajneesh Gupta, director, Balaji Finishing Mills Pvt Ltd, said today’s notification will ultimately provide a great relief to the local market, which was disturbed due to heavy import of fabrics. He said the new move will increase the cost of imported fabrics. He appreciated Arora’s initiative in the larger interest of the textile industry. The move will minimise losses of the local industry, he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

3
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

4
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

5
Trending

Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani claims she is ‘absconding’ in Dubai, to be arrested upon return: here is why

6
Himachal

Bypolls to 6 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh to be held along with Lok Sabha election on June 1

7
Punjab

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

8
Trending

Chief Election Commissioner’s ‘long’ speech before announcing Lok Sabha Election dates becomes meme content

9
Haryana

40 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari; 3 critical

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe

Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe

Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Lok Sabha poll: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

Vote against ‘dictatorship’: Kejri to public

CM announces plan to empower street vendors

1,396 slum-dwellers get modern flats

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Man held with foreign revolver

Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

2 of drug trafficking racket nabbed

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

14-year-old girl ends her life

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college