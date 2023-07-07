Industrialists need to get extension from Housing Dept, says PPCB

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 6

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has made it clear that industrialists in the Mixed Land Use (MLU) developments need to seek extension from the state Housing Department, which has the authority to extend the deadline of operating their units in MLU (if any), and PPCB should not be blamed for anything as it would act as per law.

“If their units are illegal (red-category, whose deadline already expired on June 30), the PPCB will not provide any NOC,” a senior official of the department said. He said blaming the PPCB will serve no purpose as it is the government that will decide on the extension of deadline.

At the same time, the industrialists, who are daily holding meetings on the issue, have maintained that since the red-category industry has already fulfilled the necessary norms, it should be allowed to operate.

Jaswinder Singh Thukral, president Janta Nagar Small Scale manufacturers’ Association, said the PPCB has refused to extend the deadline of the red-category industry. “But they are operating for the past several years and now are fulfilling all the norms,” Thukral said, adding that these cannot be shut.

If the department or officials try to shut the factories, the industrialists will join hands and struggle against the move.

The industrialists said despite requests made by the industry, the government was not willing to provide them a patient hearing. Under such conditions, PPCB’s autocratic behaviour of closing units will not be tolerated, they said.