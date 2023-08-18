Industrialists oppose directive on installation of smart meters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 17

Prominent industrialists of various associations, including the Chamber of Industrialists and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) have condemned the state government for asking industry to put smart meters, the cost of each was no less than about Rs 3.5 lakh.

The industrials have warned the government that they will knock the door of the High Court if the notification was not withdrawn.

The state government has instructed the industrial units to install smart meters. The installation is not viable for the MSME industry, rued the industrialists. They said that it was already difficult to run industrial units in recession and this additional financial burden would not be bearable for the MSME sector.

CICU president Upkar Singh said that there were many ambiguities in the above mentioned directive and the PSPCL does not follow guidelines of the Punjab Power Regulator Authority.

The PSPCL has offered only one company for the procurement of smart meters, which is against the circular of the Punjab State Electricity Regulator Commission’s circular.

All industrial associations will request that the directive should not be imposed on the industry until the guidelines were met, said the association members.