Industrialists oppose hike in power tariff

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 5

The industrialists of organisations, including Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organization (FICO) and United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA), have asked PSERC not to increase the power tariff. UCPMA and FICO had a meeting regarding the same. The members were of the opinion that the electricity should be provided at Rs 5 per unit net i.e. inclusive of all taxes to the industry, as promised by the government. The government should reduce its expenses and provide electricity at competitive prices to the industry, as electricity is much cheaper in the neighbouring states of Punjab.

As Punjab is a surplus state in terms of power, the night tariff should be introduced at 50 per cent of the base tariff of Rs 2.75 per unit to the industry. Power cannot be stored, it can only be utilised, and as the consumption of power is less during night hours, the benefit of surplus power should be provided to them, said the industrialists.

The members also said that there is a need to revise the power categories of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for industrial supplies. It was suggested that the small power limit should be revised till 49 KVA, medium supply should be revised till 149 KVA, beyond that the large supply connection must be calculated. The fixed charges should only be applicable in case of non-operative industrial units. Industries that operate and consume electricity should be exempted from paying the fixed charges, this two-way tariff comprising the fixed charges and consumption charges should be abolished to facilitate the industry in Punjab, said the members.