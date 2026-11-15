Industrialists have opposed the state government’s recent notification making wage payments mandatory through cheques, bank transfers or electronic modes. The notification mandated discontinuing cash payments. According to industrialists, cash payments were a “mutual understanding” between employers and workers.

According to industrialists, half of the workers have no bank accounts or valid documentation to open accounts.

World MSME Forum president Badish Jindal said “it was not possible” and would hit the organised sector, which is already handling Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESI) and Employee Provident Fund (EPF).

“The unorganised sector will get away with everything again. Employees work with us as they get cash as an advance,” he added.

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Federation of Industrial & Commercial Organization (FICO) president Gurmeet Singh Kular said the decision ignores ground realities of the industrial sector. “Workers will have to repeatedly visit banks to withdraw their wages, resulting in loss of working hours and unnecessary inconvenience. When employers and employees are working happily with mutual trust, the government should not create unnecessary complications,” he said, adding that labour courts already exist to resolve disputes, if any.

FICO general secretary Manjinder Singh Sachdeva said industrial workers frequently require advances four to five times a month for house rent, groceries, school fees, medicines and other urgent expenses.

“Employers routinely provide such advances to support their workers, which are later adjusted against monthly wages. The new policy could make this practice difficult,” said Sachdeva.

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Workers also expressed comfort with the current practice.

“If we face an emergency, we go to factory owners to get cash. But if we get cheques, we will not be able to handle the tedious exercise. No doubt, fellow workers carrying cash can be robbed. However, we still feel more comfortable with it,” said Pintu, who works as a checker at a hosiery unit.

The industrialists urged the government to reconsider the mandate.