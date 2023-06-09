Industrialists perturbed over choked sewers at Focal Point

Ludhiana, June 8
Industrialists at the Focal Point are worried over the choked sewerage system, which needs immediate cleaning as the problem would aggravate in the rainy season ahead.
Talking to Ludhiana Tribune, Pankaj Sharma, president of the Association of Trade and Industrial Undertakings, said the sewer lines at the Focal Point frequently remain choked and every year during the rains, because of no outlet of the excessive water, the roads get flooded with dirty water, emitting foul smell.
“The industrialists face a lot of problem as the choked sewer lines emit dirty water and filth. At times, the expensive machinery and raw material also get destroyed due to excessive water. We have written a letter to the authorities concerned at the Municipal Corporation to get these lines cleared as soon as possible as it will not be easy to do the needful during the rains. We are waiting for a positive outcome,” Sharma said.
Vice-president of the association Sanjeev Gupta said while the construction of roads, the area is hardly cleared by the contractors and gravel is left on the roadsides. The members have requested the authorities concerned to get these cleared so that the monsoons phase passes without difficulties to the industry at the Focal Point, he said.
The members said they do not only face problems because of the choked sewerage, but also because of the potholes, mud and slush all over the roads.
