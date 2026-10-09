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Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana industrialists protest over MLU crisis, seek permanent solution

Ludhiana industrialists protest over MLU crisis, seek permanent solution

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:21 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Industrialists stage a protest outside the District Industries Centre in Ludhiana. Himanshu Mahajan
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Unable to get any clarity from the state government whether they can operate units in the Mixed Land Use (MLU) areas or not and sore over not providing further extension to the industry for operating in such areas, the small and micro scale industrialists held a dharna at the District Industries Centre (DIC) here on Thursday. The affected industrialists alleged that despite making attempts to get a permanent solution to the issue, the AAP-led state government did not even give them a patient hearing.

The protesters rued that all local leaders and MLAs were approached by the affected industry to get the areas declared as the industrial zone but the government failed to give further extension to operate in the MLU areas due to which the fate of thousands of units hangs in balance.

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President of the Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association Jaswinder Singh Thukral said the industry was now operating in an illegal manner and any time, they could be asked to shut units. “The livelihood of thousands of persons is dependent on the small scale units, how can they be shifted elsewhere? The state government has neither any plan nor option to relocate the industry and still, it is mum over the issue,” Thukral said.

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For the past about a decade, over 50,000 small and micro units had been operating in MLU areas, where there are residences also. After every few years, the industry was provided extension to operate in the MLU areas by the respective governments. This time, the date expired on September 30 but no clarity came from the ruling AAP government. These days, all units, including sewing machine, machine tools, nut-bolts, cycle parts and electroplating, are providing material to MSMEs and other large units. The industries are operating in about 12 areas, which come under Mixed Land Use pockets. Now, there is a conflict, residents are demanding relocation of these facilities whereas the industrial sector has asked the government to declare the same as an industrial zone.

The industrialists sat outside the District Industries Centre to impress upon the government to provide an early solution. They also raised slogans against the state government.

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Jagbir Singh Sokhi, another manufacturer, said the government did not bother to provide clarity or made any efforts to connect with affected industrialists. “We will intensify the agitation if they do not provide any solution in the next few days,” he said.

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