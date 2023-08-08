Industrialists sit on dharna as MC set to turn Focal point plot into garbage dump

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, August 7

Members of the Association of Trade and Industrial Undertakings today held a dharna at the site where the Municipal Corporation is making a garbage dump.

One of the prime lands in the Focal Point Phase VI, the plot that was once designated as a public park, is set to be converted into a garbage dump. More than 100 factory owners from different industrial associations gathered at the site to show their resentment against the MC’s decision to convert the plot into a garbage dump.

The protesters maintained that the Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) had marked the two-acre plot as a park and handed it over to the MC for maintenance. But the civic body failed to develop the park and could not stop accumulation of domestic and industrial waste on the plot.

Industrialists rued that as the plot was situated on the main road, it would present a bad image to the buyers during their visits to the area. The garbage dump yard would also pose a serious health issue in the area.

“The MC collects property tax from factory owners but fails to provide them basic facilities. All the vacant land at Focal Point is marked for development of parks by the PSIEC. Focal Points were handed over to the MC, but the civic body has failed to develop parks on the pretext of lack of funds,” said an association member.

Industry also responsible for polluting soil

The soil on the land has been polluted, thanks to a few industrialists, who threw waste on the plot. Later, when it was levelled with sand, it became a ‘parking space’ for some time and now it will soon be a dumping site.

A majority of the industry has condemned the Municipal Corporation authorities for not taking care of the prime land, which was provided by the PSIEC now when they came to know that the plot will soon be converted into a garbage dump. However, a handful of the industrialists are also the ones who are solely responsible for the present condition of the land.

Pankaj Sharma, president, Association of Trade and Industrial Undertakings, said that the MC’s decision to change the plot into a garbage dump was shocking.

When confronted about the fact that it was the industry, which polluted the soil by throwing poisonous effluents on the plot, Sharma said, “We, being part of the industry, have no right to stop anyone, but the Municipal Corporation has all the powers. It could have imposed a heavy penalty on the defaulters and saved the soil.”

The protesters said that the association and some corporate houses had been requesting the MC to allow them to adopt the park. Metro Tyres Ltd had offered to spend

Rs 20 lakh from its CSR funds on its beautification, but the MC turned a deaf ear towards the proposal, alleged the association members.