Irked over Ludhiana MC’s apathy, industrialists to repair roads on their own

Ludhiana, August 21

Irked over the failure of the Municipal Corporation to reconstruct pothole-riddled roads, members of the Bahadur Ke Road Textile and Knitwear Association have decided to start the recarpeting work on their own from the first week of September. For this, the members have already collected around Rs 40 lakh.

People negotiate the waterlogged Bahadur Ke Road in Ludhiana. Tribune photo

Talking to Ludhiana Tribune, Tarun Jain Bawa, president of the association, said they had already requested the MC several times in this regard. He said tenders were floated and work orders had been placed, but work of construction of roads was yet to begin.

“For how long we have to wait? We are commuting in miserable conditions. The buyers feel reluctant to come to us. Despite the tenders and work-order being given, contractor is not willing to start the work, perhaps payment is the major issue,” said Bawa.

There are around 425 members in the association and approximately Rs 50 lakh would be spent on the repair work, the members said. “We got to know that the tenders for the work were floated for double the price, still work was not started,” rued another knitwear industrialist.