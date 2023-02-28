Industry gets relief as date for fixing reflectors on cycles extended

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 27

Much to the relief of bicycle industry, the Central Government has announced to put the reflectors on bicycles mandatory from July 1, 2023. Earlier, the date to put reflectors on bicycles was January 1, 2023.

Welcoming the decision, DS Chawla, president, UCPMA, said the decision came following the pressure put by the local industry on the Union Government. “Many meetings were held, representations were sent and even a hunger strike was held in this regard. We still say that we are not against putting the reflectors on the bicycles but we should be given some time. Moreover, there should be adequate manufacturers of reflectors in the country so that the bicycle industry does not face any shortage,” said Chawla.

Charanjit Singh Vishkarma, former president of the UCPMA, too had expressed helplessness in bearing more financial burden as the industry was already facing the recession. He said it was not possible to put the reflectors with immediate effect but with this extension in time, the industry will make all efforts to adhere to it. — TNS