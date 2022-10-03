Industry interface fair tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 1

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET) will organise the ICAR-CIPHET Industry Interface Fair on Agro-Processing (IIFA) and Kisan Mela on October 3 on its premises to showcase new technologies to various stakeholders including industry, entrepreneurs, farmers and students for wider outreach.

On the same day, the institute will celebrate its 34th Foundation Day. The institute is one of the premium institutes of the ICAR, which undertakes research and development activities for higher profitability of agricultural production systems. The institute works for enhancing farmers’ income and increased employment opportunities in rural sector through efficient post-harvest processing and value addition of agricultural produce and by-products, resulting in high quality and safe food and feed. Since its establishment, the institute has developed more than 135 technologies out of which 70 technologies have been licensed and commercialised benefitting the stakeholders.

Dr Nachiket Kotwaliwale, Director, ICAR-CIPHET, said during the fair, live demonstration of different technologies including machines, plastics structures, etc. will be provided to visitors on over 40 stalls, along with display and sale of different value added products like vegan dairy analogues, gluten free bakery products, extruded snacks and some innovative products based on millets, etc. Kisan Goshthi will also be held during the event where farmers and other stakeholders will be briefed about various post-harvest technologies. The fair will be open to the visitors from 10 am to 5.30 pm.