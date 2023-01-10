Industry members term PSERC’s public hearing an eyewash

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, January 9

A public hearing by the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC) - the first among a series of such hearings to determine power tariff for the next financial year - turned out to be more or less an exercise in futility as a section of the industry created ruckus, terming the hearing an eyewash. Later, some owners of micro and small units staged a walkout after marking their dissent note at the proceedings.

When PSERC chairperson Vishwajit Khanna, who presided over the hearing, made an attempt to stop Jaswinder Singh Thukral, president of Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association, from speaking out of turn, Thukral and his supporters sat on a dharna inside the meeting hall. Irate members of the industry raised slogans against the regulator, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and even the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

While Thukral claimed that members of some other industrial bodies had also boycotted the meeting when he was not permitted to speak and present the point of view of micro and small units, other leaders of the industry said they had apprised the PSERC chairperson and members of their viewpoints about the power tariff for 2023-24 and related issues.

Asserting that the public hearing by the PSERC was merely an ‘eyewash’, Thukral flayed the top brass of the PSPCL with poor financial management, which had made the power utility a bankrupt institution.

“At present, the industry, irrespective of the size of the units, is not in a position to bear any hike in power tariff. More so, when nearly 80 per cent of the domestic consumers are non-paying, there is no justification of any increase in power tariff. If the government is keen to cut down losses of the PSPCL, it ought to scrap the free power supply scheme which is, even otherwise, a political gimmick,” Thukral observed.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings, in his presentation at the meeting, stoutly opposed any hike in power tariff for the next financial year. On the contrary, he pleaded for a discount of Rs 2.50 per unit for night tariff (non-peak load hours).

Ahuja further asked the PSERC to issue directions to the PSPCL to formulate an effective policy to improve its internal operational system by optimum utilisation of resources and adoption of latest technologies.

“Recovery of default amount be taken up to provide cheap electricity to the industry, waiting period for new connections be cut down, purchase of power be made cost-effective and transmission/distribution losses should be minimised,” he demanded.