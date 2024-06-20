Industry peeved over enhancement notices

Ludhiana, June 19
Industrialists having plots on lease by Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) in the Focal Point are sore over the enhancement notices issued by the authorities concerned. The industrialists maintain that when the plots were allotted to them, they were not informed that they will have to bear and pay enhancement charges after every few years.
Gurmit Singh Kular, president, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisations (FICO), said initially it was Rs 225 per square yard and since then the government has enhanced the amount for 2-3 times.
“What is unfortunate is that they add interest and penalties in the actual amount and today it crosses over Rs 2200 per square yard. We are ready to pay under one-time settlement policy but government is not keen to resolve the issue,” said Kular adding that around 800-1,000 industrialists were affected because of the dilly-dallying approach of the government as businessmen were not able to expand business, loans were not being sanctioned, they could not change the banks etc.
It may be mentioned here that the plots were allotted to the industry by coming up with Focal Point Phase 8 in 1996. And at that time, government had promised to built it with all the facilities but no such infrastructure was provided to the industry.
