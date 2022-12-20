Industry saw low production, dip in biz

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, December 19

The city is recognised globally because of its industry and trade. Imports and exports worth several crores take place from the industrial city. Sadly, year 2022 did not remain that “bright” for the industry as expected by the business community due to the formation of the new AAP government. If the industry is to be believed, it was the year of low production and dip in business.

The year was full of recession and saw the highest-ever ups and downs in the prices of steel. File photo

The industry was having high hopes from the new government, but unfortunately nothing happened. The year was full of recession and saw the highest-ever ups and downs in the prices of steel. Corruption and bogus billing continued. SMS mafia in steel ruled all over, putting small consumers in panic and worry. The record increase in US dollar price troubled importers and exporters.

Year 2022 saw many lows and few highs by the industry.

LOWS

Bicycle industry sees downtrend: The bicycle witnessed downtrend since April this year. After the formation of new government in Punjab, the flow of business slowed down. Moreover, bicycle, which is known as the poor man’s luxury vehicle, is no more an important item. It has been replaced by motorcycles, e-bikes and e-scooters. The demand for bicycle has fallen to nearly 40 per cent. Major fluctuation in the prices of raw material played a major role in it. The government failed to float enough tenders to increase production or sales. A few good tenders were floated by Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal governments only.

Poor infrastructure, rise in crime: There was poor infrastructure in industrial areas and Focal Points. No major change was witnessed either by buyers or the industry. Long and unscheduled power cuts continued to haunt the industry. Broken roads offer bumpy rides to commuters. Rising crime and snatching incidents in Focal Points remained a cause of concern for the industry. Law-enforcing agencies failed to curb such incidents.

Plastic manufacturing units faced closure: The state government put a ban on manufacturing, selling and stocking carry bags and single-use plastic products, following which nearly 400 units faced closure or had to divert to other products. Unemployment was the outcome. On the other hand, the government failed to check smuggling of plastic carry bags from other states and the “banned” products are openly sold and used all over.

Deteriorating law and order: Reacting over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal strongly condemned the ruling state government. They said most of the crime incidents are reported in the broad daylight in Ludhiana and law-enforcing agencies have failed to check these incidents. As a result, a sense of fear prevails among traders coming to Ludhiana from other parts of the country, resulting in decline of exports by at least 50 per cent and migration of over 60,000 industrial units and more than 5 lakh labourers from the state.

Lackadaisical approach of AAP govt: Industrialists and traders expressed shock over lackadaisical approach of the AAP government in holding meeting with small units regarding their grievances and problems. Those having units in mixed land use feel suffocated as no government representative came to their rescue on shifting of thousands of units from there. Traders regretted that since the formation of the present state government, law and order situation has worsened, leading to decline in trade activities. As a result, GST collection of the state has come down.

HIGHS

No major road, train blockades: The major positive thing was witnessed this year was that no major road and train blockage by the farmer organizations. The export witnessed some increase in the past months, but there was no major impact.

Exhibitions by hosiery industry: The hosiery industry put up a few exhibitions, which witnessed a good response. In the absence of a proper exhibition centre, these were held privately by the industry in hotels, etc.

Boost for hotel, tourism industries: The hotel and restaurant industry got a major relief with the increased footfall of customers. As the year saw a huge wedding season, the allied industry got bulk orders and was revived after the Covid period. Similarly, the tourism industry got a boost as people booked their tickets to enjoy holidays overseas.

Industrial programmes held: Several organisations, including CICU and FICO, held several programmes for the industry. CICU held several seminars and industrial training programmes to boost the industry. Many needy students benefited from these programmes and got jobs in the industry.