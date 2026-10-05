Industry urges state govt to regularise MLU areas

The September 30 deadline for Mixed Land Use (MLU) areas has passed but thousands of industries are still awaiting a clear decision from the state government. Industry representatives have raised the issue with the government and urged it to resolve the matter at the earliest.

Gurmeet Singh Kular, president of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO), met Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in this regard.

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FICO said the September 30 deadline had expired but thousands of industries in MLU areas were still waiting for clarity from the state government.

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Kular said many industries in these areas had been operating for over 35 to 40 years. Industrialists had invested their life savings in land, buildings, machinery and businesses.

He said relocating these industries was not feasible for most MSMEs. Small-scale units could not afford to purchase new industrial land, construct factories and shift heavy machinery. Relocation would also increase costs, disrupt production and could adversely affect employment.

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FICO demanded that the existing MLU areas be declared industrial zones and that units operating there be regularised through a simple and practical policy.

“The deadline has passed but the industry cannot be left in uncertainty. These industries provide employment and contribute significantly to the state economy. We request the Chief Minister to protect the industries and provide a permanent solution.”

FICO has appealed to the state government to take an early decision in the interest of thousands of MSMEs, workers and their families.