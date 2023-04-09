Infant feared drowned in nullah

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

After a one-year-old child was suspected to have drowned in the Buddha Nullah near Pavitar Nagar, the Haibowal police launched a rescue operation. Besides deploying divers, a poclain machine was also used to trace the child.

As per information, late on Friday evening, a male child had reportedly drowned in the nullah. Local residents alleged that his mother had thrown him into the nullah.

Haibowal police station SHO Inspector Bittan Kumar said the CCTV footage of the area was also scanned which showed a woman taking a child towards the nullah. The mother claimed her son had accidentally skipped from her hand and got drowned.

“We have been searching for the child since Friday night. A poclain machine has also been deployed but he is yet to be traced,” Inspector Bittan said.