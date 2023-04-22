Infant girl accidentally strangles herself to death in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

In an unfortunate incident, a three-year-old girl, Sahija, lost her life as the rope which she had tied around her neck accidentally strangled her to death at her house in New Hargobind Nagar.

Mohin, the deceased’s father, a native of Bihar, said the girl was playing on the terrace with her elder sister this morning.

Sahija was revolving after tying a rope around her neck. After which, the rope tightened around her neck. She became unconscious, following which her sister called other family members. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors.

SHO Inspector Gagandeep Singh said the body was taken to the Civil Hospital for autopsy and a probe was launched into the case.