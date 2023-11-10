Infant stolen from city railway station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

A three-month-old baby boy was stolen from the railway station on Wednesday night. His family had come to the city from Bihar and had to go to Jandiali here. The child’s parents after reaching the railway station yesterday night decided to take rest during which some miscreants stole their child.

His mother Sonam Devi said after they reached the railway station, the child was crying as he was hungry. To feed milk to the child, she laid the baby down near the canteen of the railway station and started feeding him. Afterwards, she and her husband fell asleep as they were already exhausted due to the long journey from Bihar to Ludhiana. They made the child lie down under a bench. When they woke up in the midnight, the baby was missing. Following which, they raised the alarm.

Sonam said she and her husband searched but they failed to found him. After getting information, the GRP started a probe.

