Infant stolen from rly station rescued in 20 hours

A three-month-old baby stolen from the Ludhiana railway station was found after 20-hour struggle by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Police (RPF) in a joint operation.

The suspects have been identified as Jatinder and his wife Poonam, alias Pooja, a native of Bihar, at present staying in Kapurthala.

Superintendent of Police, GRP, Balram Rana, while addressing mediapersons stated that the child was recovered safely from a couple in Kapurthala late on Thursday night.

SP Balram Rana said the GRP and RPF had launched a joint operation to recover the infant and finally tasted success. Joint teams checked several CCTV cameras to trace the couple with child.

Rana said after stealing the child, the couple took an auto-rickshaw from outside the railway station and reached the bus stand. Then they went to Kapurthala.

During questioning, Jatinder admitted that they took a bus to Jalandhar from Jalandhar Bypass. To deceive the police, they took another bus from Jalandhar to Kapurthala, the SP said, adding that they were constantly changing their statements. Poonam said her husband liked the child while roaming at the railway station and he decided to steal him. Later, the woman again changed her statement and said she wanted to raise the child at home. Jatinder said he stole the child as he was lying alone at the railway station and he thought he was lying abandoned.

The police said the couple had been staying in Kapurthala for the past 10 years. Jatinder works as a daily wager. Both husband and wife had come to Ludhiana for shopping before going to Bihar.

The baby boy was stolen from the railway station on the intervening night of November 8 and 9. The family had come to Ludhiana from Bihar and had to go to Jandiali here. Child’s mother Sonam Devi and father Upinder Patel after reaching the railway station on Thursday night decided to take rest during which the miscreants stole the child. — TNS

Suspects changed statements

