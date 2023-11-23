‘Inflated’ vegetable prices upset Ludhiana residents

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, November 22

The common man continues to bear the brunt of inflation. The vegetables sold in the retail market put a dent in the monthly budget of the masses in the absence of any check by the government. In the wholesale vegetable market, the prices are much lower while the street vendors and retail outlets sell these at almost double the rates.

For example, the price of tomatoes in wholesale market is about Rs 40-42 a kg while the vendors sell the vegetable at Rs 70 per kg. Capsicum is selling for Rs 10 a kg in the wholesale market, while the retailers sell it for Rs 35-40 a kg. People are having to shell out Rs 100-110 per kg for peas, double the rate in the wholesale market (Rs 50 per kg).

Lucky, a wholesale dealer in the main wholesale market near Jalandhar bypass, said he was not able to understand why the retailers were inflating vegetable prices.

“Vegetables are not that expensive in the wholesale mandis — peas are selling for Rs 50-55 a kg, tomato for Rs 40 per kg, onion for Rs 35-40 per kg, cauliflower for Rs 15 per kg and capsicum for Rs 10-15 per kg. Since this is the wedding season, the rates are normal and not much on the higher side,” said Lucky. “The new produce of potato is selling for Rs 15-20 per kg in the wholesale market. Spinach, fenugreek, french-beans, radish, carrot all are selling at reasonable rates in the wholesale market.”

Expressing concern over the increasing vegetables prices, many home-makers said their their monthly budget had been badly hit. “If I purchase vegetables for about four-five days — including potatoes, onions, tomatoes — the bill is no less than Rs 400-450, up from about Rs 300 earlier. And if we ask the reason for these hiked prices, the rude vegetable vendors ask us to buy them from where we can get them cheap. We understand that they deliver these at our doorstep, but that does not mean that they sell at double the original prices. The government agencies should keep a check on this kind of fleecing. It is certainly not possible for all to go to the wholesale market every other day to get veggies at cheaper prices,” said Sangeeta Sharma, a home-maker.

The vendors maintain since they have to go to buy these vegetables from wholesale market in the wee hours, bearing the cold weather, they have every right to charge high rates. “At times, we robbed by miscreants and must bear the losses,” said Bharat, a vendor in Ghumar Mandi, who added that he had left behind his entire family in the village to earn a livelihood.

