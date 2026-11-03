Influencer booked for blackmailing man

The Model Town police on Sunday registered a case against a social media influencer, known as ‘Baba Burger Wala’, for allegedly creating AI-generated photos and videos and demanding money from the complainant.

As per the FIR filed on November 1 on the complaint of Navpreet Singh of Baba Deep Singh gurdwara management, the suspect has been identified as Ravinderpal Singh of Tajpur Road, who runs a burger vend.

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Police probe revealed that the suspect had been creating AI-manipulated photos and videos of the complainant and uploading them on his Instagram account. He then demanded money in return for removing the content.