Influencer couple booked over obscenity allegations

Social media influencer couple Ranjit Kaur and her husband Jinda Hans have been booked by the Ludhiana police following a complaint by Nihang Manpreet Singh Khalsa, head of the outfit Pakhand Bhajao Punjab Bachao.

Advertisement

The FIR was registered under Sections 67 and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act at the Moti Nagar police station.

Advertisement

Khalsa alleged the couple uploaded obscene content on social media, negatively affecting society. He claimed Kaur appeared in indecent clothing in her videos, while her husband posted clips wearing women’s attire. Nihangs warned the couple to either make “decent” videos or stay off social media.

Advertisement

Reacting to the FIR, Kaur denied any wrongdoing. She said the Nihangs had exaggerated the issue and had been threatening them for a long time.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said legal proceedings would be carried out strictly on merit.