Influenza cases on the rise

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 19

A change in the weather accompanied by stubble-burning has led to a spike in respiratory problems. Hospital OPDs have registered a 20-30 per cent increase in patients suffering from seasonal influenza. Hospitals are receiving a relatively larger number of patients presenting symptoms of the flu.

Dr Amanpreet Kaur, medicine specialist at the Civil Hospital, said she has noted a 30 per cent increase in patients with respiratory problems.“The seasonal transition accompanied by stubble-burning is contributing to these problems. The disease is characterised by a sudden onset of fever, cough, muscle and joint pain and headache. It takes nearly a week to recover from this flu,” she added.

Dr Akashdeep Singh, head of pulmonary medicine at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, said he has observed a 15 per cent increase in cases of seasonal flu in the OPD. “People who are prone to asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are facing difficulties, ” he said.

“It is better to stay indoors, remain hydrated, increase the intake of Vitamin C, gargle with salt water, take steam inhalation, have vegetable soup and rest,” he said.