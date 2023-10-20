Influenza cases on the rise

Manav Mander
Ludhiana, October 19
A change in the weather accompanied by stubble-burning has led to a spike in respiratory problems. Hospital OPDs have registered a 20-30 per cent increase in patients suffering from seasonal influenza. Hospitals are receiving a relatively larger number of patients presenting symptoms of the flu.
Dr Amanpreet Kaur, medicine specialist at the Civil Hospital, said she has noted a 30 per cent increase in patients with respiratory problems.“The seasonal transition accompanied by stubble-burning is contributing to these problems. The disease is characterised by a sudden onset of fever, cough, muscle and joint pain and headache. It takes nearly a week to recover from this flu,” she added.
Dr Akashdeep Singh, head of pulmonary medicine at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, said he has observed a 15 per cent increase in cases of seasonal flu in the OPD. “People who are prone to asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are facing difficulties, ” he said.
“It is better to stay indoors, remain hydrated, increase the intake of Vitamin C, gargle with salt water, take steam inhalation, have vegetable soup and rest,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may ha...
‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’
Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...
British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight
8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...
Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: BusinessmanDarshan Hiranandani
Certain information was shared with me, based on which I con...
India favours direct talks between Israel, Palestine
PM dials Abbas, gives assurance on aid