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Home / Ludhiana / Infra development, drug de-addiction to be core agenda, says new DC

Infra development, drug de-addiction to be core agenda, says new DC

Himanshu Aggarwal, a 2014-batch IAS officer, assumes charge

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:27 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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DC Himanshu Aggarwal with his father and sister after joining the office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Ashwani Dhiman
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Himanshu Aggarwal, a 2014-batch IAS officer, on Wednesday joined as the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, replacing Himanshu Jain, who took charge as the Patiala DC. On assuming charge, a guard of honour was presented to Aggarwal in the presence of officials and staff of the district administration.

In the past, he served as Deputy Commissioner in Fazilka, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur and Patiala. Ludhiana is his fifth posting as a DC. His wife Komal Mittal (IAS) is DC, Ropar.

Aggarwal was accompanied by his father Dr Surinder Aggarwal and sister Dr Nishu Aggarwal while joining the office on Wednesday in the presence of staff and mediapersons.

Aggarwal said the next two months would be busy as special summary revision exercise would begin from Thursday. “The Census phase 2 exercise is starting in November only and priority would be to accomplish the tasks well in time. Besides, beneficiary schemes will be implemented properly so that more people can get benefits from the same,” he said.

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Dr Aggarwal emphasised that administrative reforms, infrastructure development, improving cleanliness and traffic systems, empowering youth and women, drug de-addiction, education and healthcare would form his core agenda.

Interacting with mediapersons, Dr Aggarwal shared that special efforts would be made to deliver transparent and time-bound government services to citizens. He said the cooperation of local NGOs would also be enlisted through the Red Cross for public welfare.

Twenty-five years ago, in 2001, he dreamt of becoming a Deputy Commissioner when he secured the first position in Ferozepur district in his Class VIII public exams with 97 per cent marks.

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An MBBS degree holder, Aggarwal belongs to Ferozepur. He is an ardent fan of cricket. A gold medallist from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, Dr Aggarwal, a national awardee, has also been honoured twice as the best District Election Officer and has received a state award from Invest Punjab.

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