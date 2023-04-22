Inmate attacks prisoner in Ludhiana Central Jail, attempts to end his life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

An inmate lodged at the Central Jail attacked another prisoner over old enmity. Later, he attempted to die by suicide. When jail officials came to calm him down, he also misbehaved with them.

The Jail Department got registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Prisons Act yesterday against the man, Amitpreet Singh, alias Roby.

Satnam Singh, Assistant Jail Superintendent, said on April 18, Amitpreet had attacked another inmate, Amrit Singh, in the barrack and injured him.

“The next morning, when the suspect was taken to the office of a senior jail official, he misbehaved with the officer. Afterwards, the suspect then hit himself with a brick on his head and told the official that he would drag him to court. Later, when the inmate was lodged in the cell, he tried to die by suicide by repeatedly hitting his head on the wall. He did this to put pressure on the Jail Department so that the latter did not book him for attacking the prisoner,” he said.