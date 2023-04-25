Inmate dies, kin allege negligence

Ludhiana, April 24
After the death of a 30-year-old inmate, family members of the deceased today blamed officials of the Central Jail for not providing him necessary treatment on time.
The inmate has been identified as Malkit Singh from Nawan Razapur. His family members have alleged that the jail authorities did not provide him the required medical treatment, which ultimately led to his death. Demanding an investigation into the matter, his family members have accused the jail officials concerned of negligence. A jail official denied allegations and stated that proper medical treatment was provided to Malkit.
