Inmate escapes from Ludhiana Central Jail, officials on toes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

An inmate of the Central Jail here escaped from the jail premises last night. After the incident, the Jail Department was on its toes to trace the man. IGP (Prisons) RK Arora also visited the jail to inquire about the matter.

As per information, inmate Rohan was taken to the district courts for hearing on Friday morning. Later, he along with other inmates returned to the jail. On Friday night when the officials were checking the count of inmates, Rohan was found missing.

“When the officials came to know about the incident, they sounded an alert and a search operation was launched. The Police Department was also informed about the matter,” sources said.

The Jail Department suspected that the inmate could have used an under-construction tower inside the jail to escape. He seemed to have climbed the tower and then scaled the outer wall to escape. CCTV cameras of the jail were also being checked by the police to know the escape route of the fugitive.

Besides the IGP (Prisons), senior officials of the Ludhiana police had also visited the jail and launched a search operation to nab the man.