Inmates attack jail official

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Inmates of the Ludhiana Central Jail attacked the Assistant Jail Superintendent Anu Malik when the latter was conducting a surprise check. The police have registered a case against five jail inmates under various sections of the IPC and the Prisons Act. The booked inmates include Ranbir Singh, Harminder Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Amandeep Singh and Jaspreet Singh. The Assistant Jail Superintendent said on September 8, he was conducting a routine checking in the jail to recover banned items, including mobile phones or drugs. During checking, a mobile phone was recovered from the inmate, Ranbir. He said infuriated over being caught, Ranbir called his aides and allegedly attacked him. Meanwhile, the Jail Department has also recovered three other mobile phones. Two of these were recovered from an inmate, Sushil Kumar, and one other was found abandoned on the jail premises. A case was registered against the inmate under the Prisons Act.