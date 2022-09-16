 Inmates attack jail official : The Tribune India

In Brief

Inmates attack jail official

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Inmates of the Ludhiana Central Jail attacked the Assistant Jail Superintendent Anu Malik when the latter was conducting a surprise check. The police have registered a case against five jail inmates under various sections of the IPC and the Prisons Act. The booked inmates include Ranbir Singh, Harminder Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Amandeep Singh and Jaspreet Singh. The Assistant Jail Superintendent said on September 8, he was conducting a routine checking in the jail to recover banned items, including mobile phones or drugs. During checking, a mobile phone was recovered from the inmate, Ranbir. He said infuriated over being caught, Ranbir called his aides and allegedly attacked him. Meanwhile, the Jail Department has also recovered three other mobile phones. Two of these were recovered from an inmate, Sushil Kumar, and one other was found abandoned on the jail premises. A case was registered against the inmate under the Prisons Act.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Russian President Vladimir Putin's car 'attacked in assassination attempt', says report

2
Punjab

Day after BMW India denies plans to set up unit in Punjab, state govt goes on the defensive

3
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana HC suspends two-year jail term of Daler Mehndi in human trafficking case

4
Entertainment

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh dancing in kitchen to Haryanvi song ‘Gypsy’ goes viral

5
Nation

Six arrested for rape-murder in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, last rites of Dalit sisters performed

6
Sports

Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

7
Punjab

Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi planned to attack Salman Khan

8
Nation

PM Modi arrives in Samarkand for SCO summit; bilaterals lined up with Putin, Iranian President

9
Punjab

Six months of AAP govt in Punjab: After Sidhu Moosewala murder low, uptick in social sectors

10
Nation

Ukraine-returned students can't be accommodated in Indian medical colleges: Centre tells SC

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Top News

Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case

Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case

The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

70 million pushed closer to starvation by the war in Ukraine

10 dead after wall collapses due to heavy rain in Lucknow

10 killed as wall collapses in Lucknow following heavy rain

Punjab Police's AGTF arrest 2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang accused of Kandowalia murder

Punjab Police's AGTF arrest 2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang accused of Kandowalia murder

Sunil Jakhar features in BJP inquiry committee on West Bengal violence

Sunil Jakhar to be part of BJP committee formed to probe West Bengal violence

The committee is headed by Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal


Cities

View All

VB unearths ~8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

VB unearths Rs 8.85-lakh scam in panchayat dept, 2 arrested

Bhai Vir Singh's legacy lives on

Patwari nabbed for taking bribe

On Day 2, MC collects Rs 39.6L property tax

5 nabbed; heroin, opium seized in search operation

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Up to ~1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Up to Rs 1L fine proposed for building violations in Chandigarh

Shell firms registered on fake Delhi-NCR addresses

Rush of patients with high fever, Panchkula hospital runs short of beds

Mohali: Murder FIR lodged day after body found

25 more outdoor gyms soon in Chandigarh; Rs 1-cr e-tender floated

Delhi ACB summons Amanatullah Khan for questioning in corruption case

Delhi ACB summons Amanatullah Khan for questioning in corruption case

Woman falls off moving auto-rickshaw in Gurugram while fighting off phone-snatcher

Punjab and Delhi govts join hands for stubble-management

CBI must arrest me within 4 days if ‘sting’ shared by BJP has any truth: Sisodia

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Finish Urban Estate sewerage work in 2 months: Court to Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Sarpanch arrested for drug peddling

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed

Bhagat Singh's museum in for digital transformation

Major dacoity bid foiled, 4 held

Major dacoity bid foiled, 4 held

Guardians of Governance hold protest, burn AAP govt's effigy

2 booked for murdering man

Man held for raping 8-year-old daughter

Eight more contract virus in Ludhiana

Issuance of compliance certificates under lens

Issuance of compliance certificates under lens

Patiala: Sessions Judge inspects Central Jail, listens to inmates' grievances

Samples of food items collected in Patiala