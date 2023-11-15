Inmates scuffle at Central Jail, 1 hurt

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 14

Some inmates scuffled at the Central Jail, Ludhiana, on Monday night in which one suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital.

On receiving information, family members of the injured inmate reached the hospital and raised hue and cry over the incident. His family members also accused jail employees of assaulting their son.

The injured prisoner has been identified as Pritam Singh Bholu.

Sources said Pritam was earlier lodged in the Nabha jail and he was shifted to the Central Jail recently. According to his kin, some inmates had scuffled in the jail with their son and following the incident, jail staff took Pritam out of the cell and assaulted him. The kin said their son’s life was in danger in the jail and the administration should get the matter investigated to find out the truth. They also demanded action against guilty jail officials.

Bholu is lodged in the Central Jail in murder and some other cases.

The Jail Department has also been investigating the matter.