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Home / Ludhiana / Innova accidentally enters Punjab Governor’s convoy, collides with ambulance; 2 injured

Innova accidentally enters Punjab Governor’s convoy, collides with ambulance; 2 injured

Police examine CCTV footage; SSP says incident was accidental, not a deliberate breach

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:15 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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The ambulance driver applied brakes, however, rammed into the car from behind. Tribune photo
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An ambulance, part of Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria’s convoy, met with an accident on Monday at Ghulal Toll Plaza near Samrala when an Innova car accidentally entered the convoy.

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The Governor’s convoy was travelling from Chandigarh to Ludhiana.

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In the chaos, a government ambulance following the convoy lost control and collided with the Innova. Two people, including a woman, were injured in the accident. They were immediately rushed to the hospital by a Road Safety Force team and admitted to the Government Hospital in Samrala.

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Police officers also reached the spot immediately after the incident and began investigating. CCTV footage from the toll plaza was examined.

According to police officials, at around 8 am, as the Governor’s convoy was passing through the reserved VIP lane at the Ghulal Toll Plaza in Samrala, an Innova car suddenly entered the convoy. This unexpected incident caused a stir.

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The driver of the government ambulance in the convoy tried to stop the vehicle immediately to avoid an accident, but due to sudden braking, he lost control and the ambulance directly collided with the Innova.

The collision was so severe that Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Gurjant Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, who was sitting in the ambulance, and Gurjeet Kaur, a resident of Ludhiana, who was travelling in the Innova, were injured. No other VIP vehicles in the Governor’s convoy were damaged in the accident.

Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia said that at the Ghulal Toll Plaza, a car tried to join the cavalcade of the Punjab Governor without noticing the oncoming ambulance. When the ambulance driver applied brakes, it rammed into the Innova from behind. It was an accident and not a deliberate attempt to enter the convoy.

The car driver told the media that he was travelling with his mother and wife. He did not know whose convoy it was. After the convoy passed, a toll plaza employee signalled his car to proceed through the same lane. He stopped the car at the barrier and was about to pay the toll when, within a few seconds, the ambulance rammed into his car from behind.

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