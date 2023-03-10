Inquiry initiated against former edu office employee

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

On the complaint of former deputy DEO Charanjit Singh, the Directorate of School Education has initiated an inquiry against a former senior assistant at the district education office over charges of holding the pension cases of employees.

A team led by Gurdeep Singh, Principal, Government School Bassian, conducted the preliminary investigation.

The complainant said he had brought the matter to the notice of senior education officials, including DEO, in the month of July, that several employees were facing pension-related problems. The team will submit its report after investigating the matter.