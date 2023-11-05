'Insaaf March' from December 1

Ludhiana, November 4
The ‘1984 Sikh Katleaam Peerat Welfare Society of Punjab’ has announced an ‘Insaaf March’ with the primary objective of seeking justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. During a press conference today, Surjeet Singh said despite meetings with officials their voices remain unheard. The march will begin on December 1 from Amritsar. On reaching Chandigarh, five women of the victim families will sit on a fast until death, outside CM’s residence.
