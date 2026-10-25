‘Insensitive to Sikhs’: Punjab BJP chief slams Congress over November 1 rally

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Saturday lashed out at the Congress over its rally in Delhi on November 1, raking up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and calling the choice of date “insensitive and hurtful” to sentiments of the Sikh community.

“November 1 is no ordinary date for Sikhs. It is a day of mourning and remembrance. During the anti-Sikh violence of 1984, Sikhs were targeted and killed in the streets of Delhi, gurdwaras were set ablaze and countless families were left devastated. Thousands of Sikhs lost their lives, leaving behind grieving mothers, widows and families whose suffering continues to this day,” Dhillon said while addressing the media at the BJP office here.

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The INDIA block rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi is aimed at ramping up pressure on the government over the “vote chori” issue and for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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Dhillon alleged the Congress had a “deeply troubling” record on Sikh issues, citing the attack on Darbar Sahib, the damage inflicted on Akal Takht and the anti-Sikh violence of 1984.

Dhillon added that it took nearly four decades for many victims and their families to see meaningful progress towards justice. He credited the BJP-led government with taking steps to pursue justice for the victims.

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Taking a swipe at Congress’s slogan, ‘Save the Vote, Save the Nation’, Dhillon said, “How can a party bearing the stain of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre claim to be the champion of democracy?”

He demanded for the Congress to publicly apologise to the Sikh community for the 1984 riots and reconsider the decision to hold the rally on a day of mourning.

He challenged the Congress to clarify whether it stands with the victims and their families or with those accused of being involved in the violence and shielding the accused.

“The Sikh community will never forget the horrors of 1984. The BJP stood with the affected families in the past, stands with them today and will continue to stand with them in the future,” Dhillon said.

People dying from synthetic drugs, not alcohol: Dhillon

On being asked if he considered alcohol addiction similar to that of drugs and whether a BJP government in Punjab would ban liquor sales—like in Bihar and Gujarat—Dhillon said synthetic drugs were the main reason causing deaths in the state, not alcohol.

He did not clearly state whether liquor sales would be banned.