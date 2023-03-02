Inspect public toilets, officials told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 1

A day after questions were raised by an NGO over the dilapidated condition of a public toilet that was constructed under the smart city mission near Merado Colony on Gill Road that falls under Zone C, MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal has given directions to the zonal commissioners to inspect the toilets in their respective zones.

Zonal Commissioner (Zone A) Neeraj Jain conducted a field inspection on Wednesday and checked the conditions at different toilets situated in the areas falling under Zone A of MC. Jain said he found the public toilet facilities in good condition and he also directed the field staff to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

Commissioner Shena Aggarwal stated that strict directions have been issued to the zonal commissioners and field staff that they should ensure cleanliness and proper maintenance of public toilets in their respective zones.

A spokesperson of MC said, “There are around 50 operational public and community toilets situated in different parts of the city. There are a few pre-fabricated public toilets facilities, including the one established at Gill road, which have been closed for repairs and those will also be opened for the public in the coming time.”

Notably, Kuldeep Singh Khaira, president, Vigilant Citizens’ Forum, visited a public toilet outside Merado Colony on Gill Road and raised questions over its pathetic condition on Tuesday. He had alleged that the water tanks, solar panels, taps, etc have gone stolen from the facility and there is no maintenance of the toilet complex, indicating sheer wastage of public funds.