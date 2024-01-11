Inspection at veggie market to check extortion of vendors

Ludhiana, January 10
Municipal Corporation (MC) Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh carried out an inspection at the vegetable market in Rajguru Nagar near Lodhi Club to check the extortion of vendors by the ‘mandi mafia’. The surprise check came hot on the heels of complaints about extortion to the MC. It may be recalled that Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi had also raised the matter recently.
Joint Commissioner Kulpreet stressed that only the tehbazari wing of the MC can collect a monthly fee of Rs 1,000 from the vendors. “During the inspection, the civic body staffers made a list of 129 street vendors who had installed their vends in the market. The staff of the civic body has been directed to collect a monthly tehbazari fee from the vendors,” he said.
