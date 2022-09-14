Inspector faces heat in Jawahar Nagar Camp lintel collapse case

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 13

Senior officials of the Municipal Corporation have taken a serious note of the incident involving collapse of a lintel of an under-construction building at Jawahar Nagar Camp here on September 10. A show-cause notice has been issued to building inspector of the area for his alleged negligence in taking timely action against the illegal construction activity.

It was officially stated that the building was being constructed without an approved plan. The field staff of the MC (Building branch) had also failed to take due notice of the unlawful construction as no challan was issued to the building owner for violation of bylaws.

Earlier, officials of the MC were making all out attempts to ‘downplay’ the entire issue on the plea that plot area of the building was small and its owner had limited resources.

But in the face of immense pressure built up by residents of the locality to take action against officials for dereliction of duty and employees of the building branch, the MC had to give in. Even the ATP concerned of the Zone-D was seemingly out to defend his junior, who had failed to take cognisance of the illegal building coming up in the area under his charge. When contacted ATP said, “Perhaps area residents have contributed for extension of an existing house, owned by a poor man. What could the building inspector do when others in the locality are supporting the owner?”

However, Jawahar Nagar Camp residents said officials hardly took action against illegal constructions and builders with political backing.