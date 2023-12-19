Install CCTVs, spa, massage centres told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 18

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ludhiana, Rupinder Singh, has issued directives for spa and massage centres that fall in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate, Ludhiana. In his orders, he stated that it was mandatory to install CCTV cameras at entry and exit ways in the reception area of spas and massage centres and maintain a 30-day recording backup. He emphasised that the owners of the centres must keep a photo ID of every customer visiting and ensure police verification of all their employees.

Additionally, the centres should not have any secret passages for entry or exit, and owners are required to ensure that there is no consumption of alcohol or any other intoxicating substances. The owners have also been instructed to promptly provide a list of their employees to nearby police stations. The orders will remain in effect for the next two months from the date of issuance.