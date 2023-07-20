Install Chandrayaan-3 prototype at SCD college, urge alumni

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 19
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh recently.
The alumni of SCD Government College in Ludhiana, the alma mater of the former ISRO Chairman Satish Chander Dhawan, have said that a prototype of the Chandrayaan, Sriharikota Space Centre or ISRO should be installed on the college premises. They said that besides paying tributes to the Indian aerospace engineer, the gesture would also inculcate scientific temper among students.
College authorities have also welcomed the suggestion and assured the alumni to extend cooperation. College Principal Tanveer Likhari said that further discussions would be held during a joint meeting of the college authorities and office-bearers of the Alumnus Association.
Office-bearers and activists of the Alumni Sangam of the government college were led by Brij Bhushan Goyal. “Today, when Indians settled across the world are jubilant over the success of the Chandrayaan-3, we want to install a memorial as a tribute to late Satish Dhawan,” said Goyal.
