Installation of mobile phone tower draws flak

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 3

Members of the Citizen Enclave Welfare Society and the staff of Shri Guru Ram Rai Senior Secondary Public School, located near the Octroi Post on Ferozepur Road, Barewal, have expressed their displeasure over the installation of a rooftop mobile tower to the MC Commissioner at a nearby site.

In a complaint submitted to the civic body chief, the principal of the school expressed concern about the installation of a rooftop mobile tower in the vicinity of the institution. “There are many students enrolled at the school, and the installation of the mobile tower can have a detrimental impact on their health. We requested the corporation to take appropriate action in this matter,” the school principal urged.

The Citizen Enclave Welfare Society has submitted a letter signed by a number of residents at the office of the MC Commissioner against the installation of the mobile tower near the residential area. They noted that the tower is being installed at a distance of just about 25 meters from where they reside and about 70 meters from the school.

A resident of the Citizen Enclave on the Barewal Road complained, “There are some elderly residents who have already faced some serious medical conditions in the past. Such infirm residents and children are, in particular, prone to the harmful radiations of the mobile tower.”

“We demand that MC take necessary action to halt the installation of this rooftop mobile tower,” the president of the society, Pritpal Singh Chadha stressed.