Institute heads attend PM’s ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ programme

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

Prime Minister (PM), Narendra Modi launched Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ via video conferencing, today. In this event, the PM addressed vice-chancellors of Universities, heads of institutes and faculty members of institutions across the country.

Urging the youth to become disciplined and law-abiding citizens, the PM said, “Our nation has to transform into a disciplined family and create an atmosphere of discipline.” He underscored the need to create a youth army to look after the nation’s interest, and impressed upon the youths to think out of the box, be punctual and follow traffic rules.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, vice-chancellor, PAU, hailed the PM’s initiative of addressing the youths.

Vice-chancellor, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) Inderjeet Singh and his team, including Dr SK Uppal, Dean, Post Graduate Studies and Dr Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman, Dean, College of Veterinary Science, among others attended the event at the Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.

Dr Inderjeet Singh said that Viksit Bharat @2047 is a wonderful initiative as it is very important to get feedback in the form of innovative ideas from students. He mentioned that our youth is our future, and their involvement in the formulation of national plans and priorities will benefit our country. He encouraged the faculty and students of various colleges of the university to participate in ‘Viksit Bharat @2047.

The colleges of vet varsity will be planning several activities from December 11 to 25 for the same.

The students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) also attended the launch of "Viksit Bharat@2047: Voice of Youth" consultation programme, in which PM Modi called upon the youths to contribute to the building of a developed India.

