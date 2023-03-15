Institute owner writes to CM

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

Highlighting police inaction despite an alleged rise in theft incidents at Model Town Extension Market (also known as Tuition market) near Krishna Mandir, an institute owner has written to the Chief Minister, DGP and Police Commissioner.

Munish Dewan, the owner of an institute, said the area had been witnessing regular thefts for the past few years.

“In one instance, thieves stole the batteries of our generator and we later submitted the photographs of culprits at the Model Town police station but no action was taken. Last week, copper pipes of our eight air-conditioners were stolen from our offices located on different floors in the market,” he said.

Dewan added: “We again reported the matter to the police but to no avail. The policemen did not even bother to visit the theft site.”

He said similar thefts had happened at eight other showrooms in the market.