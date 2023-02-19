Institutions told to write signboards in Punjabi

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 18

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Friday directed all government and private institutions of the district to write their signboards in Punjabi language (Gurmukhi script) before February 21.

Presiding over a meeting in the district administrative complex, Malik reiterated the commitment of state government to promote Punjabi language and exhorted people to come forward for displaying all signboards in Punjabi.

She said the government had made it mandatory to use the native language on signboards in all government and private institutions before February 21, which is being observed as International Mother Language Day.

She said in view of this, all government and semi-government offices, besides boards, corporations, educational institutions, and public, private and commercial establishments, were directed to ensure compliance.

Malik called upon all departments to ensure the implementation of the guidelines of the government in respect of Punjab Official Language (Punjabi Raj Bhasha) Act, 1967.

The DC said that it had been made mandatory to write the name of roads, nameplates, and foundation stones in the Punjabi language. The Deputy Commissioner has issued instructions to complete this work before February 21. If anyone wants to write information in other languages, it can be written below the Punjabi language.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included ADCs Rahul Chaba and Amarjeet Bains.