Insurance co told to pay Rs 4.35L for stolen laptops

The Permanent Lok Adalat ( PLA), Ludhiana, has directed National Insurance Company Limited to pay Rs 4,35,335 to a computer and laptop dealer for 13 laptops stolen from his shop at Kochar Market here in 2019.

PLA Chairman Preeti Sahni and members Jaswant Singh and Rakesh Satija also awarded Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 5,000 as litigation expenses to Micro IT Solutions.

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The applicant, proprietor Nitin Verma, had obtained a burglary insurance policy from the National Insurance Company for goods lying in his shop.

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On the night intervening October 15 and 16, 2019, 13 laptops were stolen from his shop. The value of the stolen laptops, as per invoices produced before the adalat, was Rs 4,35,335. An FIR was registered at the Division No 5 police station in this regard.

The insurance company had appointed a surveyor and an investigator. While the investigator opined that around five or six laptops had been stolen and assessed the loss between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh.

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The insurer subsequently approved Rs 1,27,265 in full and final settlement but the applicant declined to accept the amount.

The insurance company contended that the shop measured only 10 feet by 15 feet and had a small counter capable of accommodating only four or five laptops. It also argued that the applicant had failed to furnish the untraceable report within the stipulated period and that the claim was consequently closed as ‘no claim’.

Rejecting the contention, the Lok Adalat observed that a 10x15 shop was of a reasonable size and laptops were small enough for several of them to be displayed or stored there.

“The respondent has placed on record the copy of sale register of the shop in question from April 1, 2019, to October 15, 2019. The perusal of the record reveals that the applicant firm is doing good business in the shop. When it was doing good business as per the sale record produced by the respondent, if laptops, 13 in number, were found stolen, it cannot be stated to be an exaggerated one or false version,” observed the PLA.

The insurance company has been directed to make the payment within

two months. In case of failure, it will have to pay interest at 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the application till realisation.