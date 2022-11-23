Insurance firm told to pay mediclaim of Rs 8 lakh

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, November 22

The Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) has ordered Religare Health Insurance Company, Gurgaon, to pay an amount of Rs 8,09,500 spent by the policy holder, an 86-year-old aggrieved woman, on her treatment during her visit to Canada.

PLA chairman Balwinder Singh Sandhu and members Anju Garg and Rajwinder Kuar held that it was unfair on the part of the company to deny the claim on the ground of suppression of pre-existing diseases. The PLA observed that there was no suppression of material facts or pre-existing diseases on the part of the complainant.

The verdict was given while deciding a complaint moved by Mohinder Kaur, a resident of Moti Nagar, Ludhiana.

The complainant had submitted before the PLA that before visiting Canada in 2018, she had bought a medical insurance policy by making a payment of Rs 88,734 for 180 days to cover her medical treatment in case of need. When she was at Canada, she suffered health problems and was shifted to Surrey Memorial Hospital, New Westminster, for treatment. She remained hospitalised there from March 12 to March 14, 2018. She was entitled for cashless treatment at the hospital and had requested the insurance company for the same but her request was declined on the grounds of non-disclosure of pre-existing diseases. She had to thus spend 16,738 Canadian dollars from her own pocket.

After returning to India, the complainant lodged a claim with the company on April 5, 2018, with all relevant documents but her claim was refused. She was not having any such disease for which she was being treated before purchasing the insurance policy and thus, the claim was rejected wrongly, illegally and arbitrarily.

The lawyer for the insurance company refuted the allegations of the complainant. It was submitted that the claim was rightly denied as she was guilty of suppressing the material facts regarding pre-existing disease of dementia, Alzheimer and small vessel ischemic disease.

The lawyer further pleaded that as per a medical report made by Surrey Memorial Hospital, the complainant had a history of dementia. Moreover, as per the record obtained from CMC Hospital, she had also been suffering from ‘forgetfulness’ for the past three years and as per an MRI report of the hospital, she was suffering from structural brain parenchymal abnormality, small vessel ischemic disease and age-related changes but all these facts were not disclosed to the company when her medical condition was verified online before she purchased the policy.

The PLA observed that since as per the record of the CMCH, the complainant was suffering from forgetfulness and there was no evidence that any of her relatives or family members were with her at the time of purchasing the policy, the complainant might have forgotten to disclose her medical reports from the CMCH, in which some insignificant changes in her brain were found and those were said to be due to old age.

Therefore, it could not be said that the complainant had in any manner suppressed any material fact at the time of the purchase of policy about any previous chronic illness because the previous findings of the CMCH were not of chronic disease but the problems were only age-related.

The PLA also observed that the complainant got treatment of post seizures at Canada during her visit there. As per the findings of Surrey Hospital, the patient was previously healthy and was not on any medication at home. Moreover, there was no history of any seizure mentioned in the past. Therefore, the denial of her claim was not fair, the PLA held.

The PLA also said if the awarded compensation was not paid within two months from the date of passing of the verdict, the insurance company would also be liable to pay an interest of 9 per cent per annum from the date of denial of claim.

Complainant did not supress info, says PLA

The Permanent Lok Adalat held it could not be said that the complainant had, in any manner, suppressed any material fact about any previous chronic illness at the time of the purchase of the medical insurance policy, as findings of CMC hospital were not related to any chronic disease but the problems were only age-related. Therefore, her claim of demanding the money she had spent on her treatment while in Canada could not be denied.