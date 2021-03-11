Intensify fogging to curb vector-borne diseases: Ludhiana residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 19

Residents of several areas blamed the Municipal Corporation for not carrying out fogging properly in their respective areas for controlling mosquitoes and preventing vector-borne diseases.

The Health Department had confirmed 13 dengue cases in the Ludhiana district so far this year.

Residents and Opposition councillors sought from the civic body to make sure fogging must be intensified and done timely in all parts of the city. KS Chawla, president of Rajguru Nagar Senior Citizens Welfare Association, said fogging was not done in their area of Rajguru Nagar this season so far. “The residents generally complain about mosquito bites. Thus, the chances of the spread of dengue and malaria should not be ignored by the departments concerned. The fogging must be done weekly and in the right manner in all areas to control mosquitoes and prevent spread of dengue.”

Ashok Kumar of Pakhar Colony and Ram Kumar of Laxman Nagar in Ward No 31 said they have not seen fogging in their respective areas this rainy season. “We want the fogging must be done in all streets of our areas timely,” said Ram Kumar.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, a resident of Ishar Nagar on Gill Road, said the fogging was done for just a formality on the main road of the area nearly 1.5 month ago but no fogging was done in the internal streets. “The vehicle equipped with the fogging machine had passed through the main road instead of carrying out fogging in internal streets”, he said.

Former councillor Inderjit Aggarwal, husband of Ward No 57 councillor Manju Aggarwal, said, “In Ward No. 57, a big machine is sent after every 10 days but all areas could not be covered same day. It took about one month to cover the entire ward. A small amount of fuel and chemicals are provided to run a small fogging machine which is available with the councillor but it could run only for about 15 minutes daily. As a result, fogging could not be done properly and timely in all areas. The fogging drive should be intensified. MC must make arrangements that fogging should be done at least twice a week in all areas of every ward.”

The Leader of Opposition in MC House, Jaspal Singh Giaspura, said no fogging schedule was being shared with him by the health branch of the MC. “The fogging is not being done properly for prevention of the disease. It should be done in a dedicated manner”, he said.

Denying the allegations, MC’s Health officer Dr Vipul Malhotra said the fogging was being done correctly in all parts of the city as per the schedule. “There are 12 big machines functional to carry out fogging in the city. There are also 95 small fogging machines for all 95 wards. One small fogging machine has been provided to every councillor,” he said.