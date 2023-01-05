Intensive rly ticket-checking drive yielded Rs 2.79 cr in Dec

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 4

To curb the menace of ticketless travelling and prevent loss of revenue to the Railways, the Ferozepur division of the Northern Railway collected Rs 2.79 crore as fare and penalty from 28,804 rail passengers during the ongoing ticket-checking drive in December 2022.

Giving more information, Divisional Railway Manager Seema Sharma said the headquarters had given the division a target to collect Rs 1.5 crore penalty from ticketless travellers during the month of December.

“Our ticket-checking staff has performed well by achieving more than 86 per cent of the target given by the higher authorities,” the Divisional Railway Manager said.

The Divisional Railway Manager further said an awareness campaign was launched to keep the station clean and stop littering. During checking of cleanliness, the railway staff imposed a penalty of

Rs 58,000 for littering on 337 passengers and visitors at different railway stations in the division, the Divisional Railway Manager added.

The ticket-checking drive to prevent unauthorised rail travel would continue throughout the division, the Divisional Railway Manager said.