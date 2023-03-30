Intensive search op in Sahnewal

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, March 29

An intensive search operation was launched by the Ludhiana police today at Sahnewal chowk in the wake of the high alert in search of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who still remains on the run.

A similar alert was sounded at Doraha and Kohara as well where the police checked almost all vehicles passing through the towns early this morning.

The police force was headed by Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Mandeep Sidhu along with ADCP-2 Suhail Qasim Mir, ADCP-4 Tushar Gupta, ACP Vaibhbav Sehgal, ACP Murad Jasvir Singh Gill, CIA-1 in-charge Kulwant Singh and Sahnewal SHO Inderjit Singh.

The heavy count of policemen stopped each and every vehicle coming from the Ludhiana side and heading towards Khanna during an intensive checking of vehicles.

A search operation was also conducted at Gurdwara Reru Sahib and surrounding colonies on the basis of a tip-off.

The police questioned the occupants of the gurdwara and collected information regarding the people allegedly connected to the fugitive before and after the crackdown on him was initiated.

According to ACP Vaibhbav Sehgal, the police rounded up two to three persons in connection with the case and they were being interrogated.

As per sources, the police had come in search of a person who is connected to Amritpal and is said to have visited Gurdwara Reru Sahib yesterday.

