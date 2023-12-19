Inter-College Judo Championship: Khalsa College for Women bag overall trophy 3rd year in row

Ludhiana, December 18
Students of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Civil Lines brought glory to their alma mater by bagging the overall trophy in the Panjab University Inter-College Judo Championship held from December 15 to 17 in Chandigarh. It was for the third consecutive year that the judokas of KCW emerged overall champions.
The students won five gold medals and one bronze medal. Tanishtha Tokas (below 52kg), Kanika Singh (below 57kg), Prerna Tokas (below 70kg), Ginni (below 78kg) and Muskan Rathi (plus 78kg) secured gold medals while Simran Kaur (below 63kg) won the bronze medal, helping their team clinch the championship for the third year in a row, now.
Officiating principal Iqbal Kaur and director Mukti Gill congratulated the students and their coaches on the outstanding performance.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Post of Parliament’s security head lies vacant; Union home ministry invites names from states
Names invited of eligible and willing IPS officers for filli...
Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab
He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...