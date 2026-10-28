Inter-dist snatching gang busted, four land in police net

In a major breakthrough, the Malerkotla police have busted an inter-district gang that targeted women and snatched their gold jewellery. The gang committed at least eight such crimes in Malerkotla, Ludhiana and Tarn Taran. Four suspects have been arrested.

They have been identified as Samu of Tarn Taran, Mukaddra Kumar of Jalandhar, Kada Ram of Tarn Taran, and Sanjay Kumar of Hoshiarpur.

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Sharing details with the media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the action was part of the district’s drive against drug smugglers and anti-social elements. The operation was carried out by a team of CIA Staff Mahorana, led by Inspector Harjinder Singh, under the supervision of SP (Investigation) Ramandeep Singh Bhullar and DSP (Investigation) Deepvinderpal Singh.

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On October 19, a police team led by ASI Lakhvinder Singh was investigating a case registered on July 1 on attempt-to-murder charges.

During checking of suspicious persons and vehicles, the police received specific information that the suspects were trying to spend the night on Chhauni Road, Malerkotla.

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When the police team reached the spot, four youths saw the police vehicle and tried to flee. The complainant in the case, Dara Singh, identified them. Three of them, Samu, Mukaddra Kumar and Kada Ram, were caught on the spot. The fourth suspect, Sanjay Kumar, managed to escape.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to eight crimes. They said they committed the crimes along with their associates Lambu Baba, a resident of Mohalla Muradpura, Tarn Taran; and Mamta, a resident of a mohalla near the railway station in Tarn Taran.

In Malerkotla, the gang committed four crimes. About three to four months ago, they snatched an earring from a woman on the Ludhiana road. About eight months ago, near the Ludhiana Bypass, they duped a woman of her earrings. About eight months ago, they snatched an earring and a ring from a woman on Sarod Road. About 25 days ago, they stopped a woman on Ratola Road and snatched her earrings.

The gang also struck outside Malerkotla. About eight months ago, they snatched earrings from an elderly woman near Sabzi Mandi, Jalandhar Bypass, Ludhiana. They also snatched an earring from an elderly woman at Khadoor Sahib. Around eight months ago, they snatched ear tops from a woman on Jandiala Road. About a year ago, they snatched an earring from a woman at Khemkaran Bypass in Patti city.

The gang members travelled on motorcycles from Tarn Taran and other districts. To avoid arrest, they did not stay in hotels and instead, spent nights at public places, such as spots near religious places. They usually targeted women, especially elderly, walking alone on busy roads and near bypasses. They would first engage the victim in conversation and distract her. Then they remove her gold earrings, ear tops or rings, sometimes by deceit and sometimes by snatching. Within moments they flee crime scenes on their motorcycles. They used to sell stolen gold to jewellers in Tarn Taran, which made it harder to trace them.

On October 20, the three arrested suspects were produced before a court in Malerkotla and three days of police remand was obtained. On October 21, during the remand, Kada Ram led the police to Sanjay. Sanjay was arrested and a motorcycle used in the crimes was also seized.

During further questioning, the suspects revealed that they had sold the snatched gold jewellery to two brothers, Rajvinder Singh, alias Rajan, and Harpreet Singh, alias Bholu, both sons of Balvinder Singh. The brothers, residents of Master Colony, Muradpura, Tarn Taran, run a jeweller’s shop in Tarn Taran. Both have been nominated in the case.

The police have recovered one Pulsar motorcycle, mobile phone, one gold ring, one gold nose pin and one pair of gold earrings. Further interrogation of the suspects is underway and more recoveries are expected.

SSP Khakh said the safety and dignity of women was top priority for the Malerkotla police. He said strict action would be taken against those who commit such crimes and also against those who buy stolen gold.