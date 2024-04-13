Inter-district cricket: Mohali get 3 points against Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 12

The third league match of group B between Ludhiana and Mohali in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament, played at Mohali on April 11 and 12, remained undecided; but on the basis of first innings lead, the latter got three points and Ludhiana were awarded one.

In reply to Mohali’s first innings total of 363 runs, in which Gursimran Singh played a pivot role, remaining unbeaten on 212 runs, Ludhiana resumed at the overnight score of 20 for one and were bowled out for 223 runs in 62.5 overs.

The highlight of the visitors’ innings was a contribution of 109 runs by Hemant Verma whereas, for the hosts Mohali, Amteshwar Singh Aujla and Abhishek Rajput shared the bowling honours, capturing four wickets for 68 runs and three wickets for 78 runs, respectively, while Shivam Matri obtained two wickets and Pritish Gupta chipped in with one wicket.

Enjoying a sizeable lead of 140 runs, Mohali, in their second innings were 41 for two after 17 overs when it was decided to call it a day.

In the fourth and last league match scheduled to be held at Ropar on April 14 and 15, Ludhiana will clash with Ropar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Mohali